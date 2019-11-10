US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Why Republicans are finding it hard to defend Donald Trump’s ‘perfect’ Ukraine call
- Impeachment inquiry centres on what Democrats say is an improper quid pro quo offered by Trump to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky
- Trump allegedly withheld military aid to the East European ally as he wanted Zelensky to investigate Trump’s potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden
‘A Warning’: Donald Trump depicted as cruel and inept in anonymous insider account
- The author – who first captured attention in 2018 as the unidentified author of a New York Times opinion column – describes Trump careening from one self-inflicted crisis to the next
- The book recounts senior officials waking up in the morning ‘in a full-blown panic’ over the wild pronouncements the president had made on Twitter
