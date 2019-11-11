In this composite image provided by Nasa, the planet Mercury passes directly between the sun and Earth on May 9, 2016. Photo: Handout via AP
Mercury to pass in front of sun on Monday for last transit until 2032, but stargazers in China out of luck
- Unfortunately, most of Australia, the Maritime Continent, Southeast Asia, much of China and the Koreas will miss out on the event
Data from the Nasa spacecraft Voyager 2 has helped further characterise the structure of the heliosphere – the wind sock-shaped region created by the sun's wind as it extends to the boundary of the solar system. Photo: Nasa
Nasa’s Voyager 2 sends back first message from interstellar space, 42 years after it was launched
- Probe is second Nasa spacecraft to leave our solar system
- Scientists analyse treasure trove of data sent back
