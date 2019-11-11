The public phase of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump will start on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Watergate redux: Donald Trump impeachment inquiry heads for live TV, but who will be watching?
- The impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump begins its public phase on Wednesday, and people will be watching on screens and debating it online
- But some experts think that most will have already made up their minds about the US president, and the inquiry won’t change minds
