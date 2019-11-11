Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Neil Young performs on stage in Quebec. The musician wants to vote in the US, but his marijuana use is an issue. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Canada’s music legend Neil Young wants US citizenship to vote in 2020, but his cannabis use is an issue

  • Singer wants to ‘vote my conscience on Donald J Trump’, but US rules say certain marijuana activities aren’t allowed among people seeking citizenship
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:52am, 11 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Neil Young performs on stage in Quebec. The musician wants to vote in the US, but his marijuana use is an issue. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.