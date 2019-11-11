Former US ambassador to the United Nation Nikki Haley has released a new book alleging former high-ranking officials in Trump’s staff were disloyal. Photo: AFP
In new book, Donald Trump’s former UN ambassador Nikki Haley alleges disloyalty among some of president’s team
- She recounts how Rex Tillerson and John Kelly, who have both since been fired from the administration, told her they were trying to ‘save the country’ by resisting President Donald Trump
