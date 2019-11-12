Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

SpaceX's first operational Starlink during launch on a reused Falcon 9 on November 11. Photo: Handout via AFP
United States & Canada

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites, hitting major milestones in rocket reusability

  • The cluster of satellites could one day be part of a constellation of thousands of spacecraft in low-Earth orbit meant to provide worldwide internet
Topic |   SpaceX
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 1:38am, 12 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

SpaceX's first operational Starlink during launch on a reused Falcon 9 on November 11. Photo: Handout via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The US Air Force's X-37B after landing at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Military

Does US space plane X-37B mark start of new military frontier?

  • The world’s only reusable space vehicle, the Boeing X-37B, returned on Sunday after 780 days in orbit, ‘providing a ride for small satellites’
  • If the X-37B can be loaded with satellites, it can be loaded with weapons, observers warn
Topic |   US-China tech war
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 12:27am, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US Air Force's X-37B after landing at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Sunday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.