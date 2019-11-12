Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle. Photo: Reuters
Boeing shares jump as company says 737 MAX should resume commercial flights in January
- Boeing said it was possible that resumption of MAX deliveries to airlines could begin in December but said getting approval for training changes would take more time
Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft parked at the Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington state on July 1, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Airbus seizes on sales bonanza offered by the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft with flurry of orders to Asian carriers
- Indian budget carrier IndiGo ordered 300 narrow-body aircraft last month in a US$33 billion deal at list prices. VietJet Aviation and Cebu Air also confirmed purchases in recent days
- Boeing received orders for only 16 aircraft in the past three months
