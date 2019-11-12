Channels

Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Boeing shares jump as company says 737 MAX should resume commercial flights in January

  • Boeing said it was possible that resumption of MAX deliveries to airlines could begin in December but said getting approval for training changes would take more time
Topic |   Aviation
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:44am, 12 Nov, 2019

Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft parked at the Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington state on July 1, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Airbus seizes on sales bonanza offered by the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft with flurry of orders to Asian carriers

  • Indian budget carrier IndiGo ordered 300 narrow-body aircraft last month in a US$33 billion deal at list prices. VietJet Aviation and Cebu Air also confirmed purchases in recent days
  • Boeing received orders for only 16 aircraft in the past three months
Topic |   Boeing
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:49pm, 4 Nov, 2019

