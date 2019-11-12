Channels

Hockey personality Don Cherry. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

Canadian hockey pundit Don Cherry fired after on-air rant about immigrants not wearing remembrance poppies

  • Cherry has courted controversy with his outspoken manner and opinions during intermission segments of Hockey Night in Canada for nearly four decades
Topic |   Canada
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:37am, 12 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Sendai prisoner of war camp in Japan. Photo: Hong Kong Veterans Commemorative Association
People

From nirvana to starvation: the story of the Canadians who defended wartime Hong Kong

  • Alfred Babin was among a little known group of soldiers from Canada who fought for Hong Kong and spent years in a Japanese prisoner of war camp
  • His story and those of the 1,975 countrymen who stood with him deserve far greater recognition, his son says
Topic |   Hong Kong's second world war history
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 5:56pm, 11 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
