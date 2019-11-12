US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Trump expected to delay EU auto tariff decision for 6 more months
- The US president faces a Wednesday deadline on whether to slap duties on imports of vehicles
Lawrence H. Summers, former US Treasury Secretary, says tensions between US and China will remain high as long as China remains a substantial economic success. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s ‘phase-one’ deal will not resolve issues behind US-China trade war, Larry Summers says
- Issues likely to linger, but cutting tensions could reduce uncertainty and act as ‘a spur to growth’, former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers said
- US has ‘legitimate concerns’ about technology and China should be willing to address them, Summers said
