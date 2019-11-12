Channels

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Trump expected to delay EU auto tariff decision for 6 more months

  • The US president faces a Wednesday deadline on whether to slap duties on imports of vehicles
Updated: 9:59am, 12 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Lawrence H. Summers, former US Treasury Secretary, says tensions between US and China will remain high as long as China remains a substantial economic success. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Donald Trump’s ‘phase-one’ deal will not resolve issues behind US-China trade war, Larry Summers says

  • Issues likely to linger, but cutting tensions could reduce uncertainty and act as ‘a spur to growth’, former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers said
  • US has ‘legitimate concerns’ about technology and China should be willing to address them, Summers said
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Chad Bray  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 3:18am, 9 Nov, 2019

Lawrence H. Summers, former US Treasury Secretary, says tensions between US and China will remain high as long as China remains a substantial economic success. Photo: Bloomberg
