Only 12 years old when she arrived from Costa Rica, Carolina Fung Feng, now 30, has made her life in America. Photo: Juan Gastelum/National Immigration Law Centre
Why 660,000 ‘Dreamers’ like Carolina Fung Feng face an uncertain future in America, her home since she was 12
- US Supreme Court to examine ‘Dreamers’ programme that Donald Trump wants axed
- The programme protects about 600,000 people, who were brought to the US illegally as children or came with families that overstayed visas.
Topic | US immigration
Only 12 years old when she arrived from Costa Rica, Carolina Fung Feng, now 30, has made her life in America. Photo: Juan Gastelum/National Immigration Law Centre
A portion of the wall on the US-Mexico border is seen from Chihuahua State in Mexico. Photo: AFP
Smugglers cut holes in Trump’s US$10 billion wall with US$100 tools. Trump says that’s ‘easily fixed’
- Smuggling gangs have used readily available commercial power tools to cut through the wall, creating gaps that people and drugs can be moved through
Topic | Donald Trump
A portion of the wall on the US-Mexico border is seen from Chihuahua State in Mexico. Photo: AFP