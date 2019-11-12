Channels

US President Donald Trump has referred to impeachment proceedings against him as a ‘lynching’. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

The insider’s guide to the Trump impeachment hearings

  • Exactly what you need to know
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 12:58pm, 12 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump has referred to impeachment proceedings against him as a ‘lynching’. Photo: Reuters
The public phase of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump will start on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Watergate redux: Donald Trump impeachment inquiry heads for live TV, but who will be watching?

  • The impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump begins its public phase on Wednesday, and people will be watching on screens and debating it online
  • But some experts think that most will have already made up their minds about the US president, and the inquiry won’t change minds
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:10pm, 11 Nov, 2019

The public phase of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump will start on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
