Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (left) speaks at her book launch in London on Sunday. Photo: PA via dpa
Hillary Clinton says she is being urged by ‘many, many, many people’ to run in 2020
- ‘Never, never, never, say never,’ former US secretary of state says, declining to rule out future presidential campaign despite two failed bids
- Unlike previous years where field narrowed as primaries neared, Democrats have continued to join 2020 race, including ex-New York mayor Michael Bloomberg
Tulsi Gabbard accused Hillary Clinton, long a doyenne of the Washington establishment, of leading a concerted campaign to destroy her reputation. Photo: AFP
Is Russia ‘grooming’ US presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard? Insults fly after bombshell Hillary Clinton remarks
- Hillary Clinton suggested that Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard was being ‘groomed’ by the Russians to act as a spoiler in the 2020 race
- Gabbard accused Clinton of leading a concerted campaign to destroy her reputation
