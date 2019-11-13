Channels

SCMP
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (left) speaks at her book launch in London on Sunday. Photo: PA via dpa
United States & Canada

Hillary Clinton says she is being urged by ‘many, many, many people’ to run in 2020

  • ‘Never, never, never, say never,’ former US secretary of state says, declining to rule out future presidential campaign despite two failed bids
  • Unlike previous years where field narrowed as primaries neared, Democrats have continued to join 2020 race, including ex-New York mayor Michael Bloomberg
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Updated: 7:43am, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Tulsi Gabbard accused Hillary Clinton, long a doyenne of the Washington establishment, of leading a concerted campaign to destroy her reputation. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Is Russia ‘grooming’ US presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard? Insults fly after bombshell Hillary Clinton remarks

  • Hillary Clinton suggested that Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard was being ‘groomed’ by the Russians to act as a spoiler in the 2020 race
  • Gabbard accused Clinton of leading a concerted campaign to destroy her reputation
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Updated: 10:03pm, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
