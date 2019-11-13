Channels

LiLou the therapy pig stands in front of a departures board at San Francisco International Airport. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

World’s first airport therapy pig hogs the limelight at San Francisco airport

  • LiLou the pig is part of the airport’s ‘Wag Brigade’ – a programme that brings therapy animals to cheer passengers up and help ease travel anxieties
  • The pig is dressed up in a pilot’s cap and greets passengers and poses for photos
Topic |   Aviation
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:22am, 13 Nov, 2019

LiLou the therapy pig stands in front of a departures board at San Francisco International Airport. Photo: Reuters
