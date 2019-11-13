Ukrainian ambassador William Taylor and deputy assistant secretary George Kent are sworn in prior to testifying during the first public hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Trump public impeachment hearings get underway in US, as president labels process a ‘witch hunt’
- The process will determine whether the 45th president of the United States should be removed from office over his actions toward Ukraine
- The country has had three previous impeachment hearings, but never against the backdrop of real-time commentary, including from the president himself
Topic | United States
