A view of the Huawei Germany headquarters in Düsseldorf in October. Photo: dpa
Canada spy agencies split over proposed Huawei 5G ban, report says
- Spy agency CSIS believes security risks can be mitigated, while electronic eavesdropping agency CSE said to support outright ban
- Two of Canada’s largest carriers would have to replace Chinese telecoms giant’s gear in their networks, costing them millions of dollars
A man uses his smartphone outside of a shop selling Huawei products at a shopping mall in Beijing. Photo: AP
Huawei to reward employees with 2 billion yuan bonus for helping it weather impact of US technology ban
- Besides the shared bonus, each employee will receive double their salary as appreciation for efforts to help the company get through the hard times
