US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (right) greeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan upon their arrival at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump ignores impeachment hearing to host Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan at White House
- Despite opposition from Congress, US president rolls out red carpet for Turkish leader, saying ‘we have been friends for a long time’
- Visit comes amid tensions between two countries over Turkey’s offensive against US-allied Kurdish forces in Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Handout via dpa
Turkish President Erdogan discusses ongoing Syria offensive with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin
- Erdogan and Putin confirmed their commitment to the accord they struck at a meeting in Sochi
