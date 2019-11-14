Channels

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (right) greeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan upon their arrival at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Donald Trump ignores impeachment hearing to host Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan at White House

  • Despite opposition from Congress, US president rolls out red carpet for Turkish leader, saying ‘we have been friends for a long time’
  • Visit comes amid tensions between two countries over Turkey’s offensive against US-allied Kurdish forces in Syria
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:07am, 14 Nov, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Handout via dpa
Middle East

Turkish President Erdogan discusses ongoing Syria offensive with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin

  • Erdogan and Putin confirmed their commitment to the accord they struck at a meeting in Sochi
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:40am, 10 Nov, 2019

