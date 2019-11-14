Channels

Then Governor Deval Patrick (left, with then Lieutenant Governor Tim Murray) speaks before a moment of silence for marathon bombing victims at the statehouse in Boston, Massachusetts, in April 2013. Photo: Boston Herald via TNS
Ex-Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick plans 2020 US presidential bid

  • Move by popular moderate with close ties to Obama injects new layer of uncertainty into contest less than three months before first votes
  • Official announcement expected before Friday, the filing deadline for New Hampshire primary
Updated: 6:06am, 14 Nov, 2019

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Photo: AP
Michael Bloomberg for president? Billionaire keeps options open with bid for Democratic primary in Alabama

  • The former New York City mayor faces an uphill battle to the nomination if he makes the leap to become a formal Democratic candidate
  • The decision to run would be an about-face for Bloomberg, 77, who announced in March that he would not seek the White House
