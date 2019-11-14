Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Nearly all of the bogus accounts were caught before they had a chance to become ‘active’ users of the social network. File photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Facebook removed 5.4 billion fake accounts this year

  • Facebook details how it enforces its own content policies
Topic |   Facebook
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:56am, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nearly all of the bogus accounts were caught before they had a chance to become ‘active’ users of the social network. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Israeli spyware company NSO Group is accused by WhatsApp of cyberespionage targeting journalists, lawyers, human rights activists and others on the Facebook-owned messaging service. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

WhatsApp sues Israeli firm NSO for ‘helping spies hack phones with video calls’

  • WhatsApp alleged phones could be hacked, even if the targets never answered their phones
  • NSO Group disputed the allegations and said it would ‘vigorously fight them’
Topic |   Cybersecurity
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:04pm, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Israeli spyware company NSO Group is accused by WhatsApp of cyberespionage targeting journalists, lawyers, human rights activists and others on the Facebook-owned messaging service. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.