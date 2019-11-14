George Kent (L), deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, and Ambassador Bill Taylor (R), charge d'affaires at the US embassy in Ukraine. Photo: EPA
Donald Trump ‘too busy’ to watch impeachment hearings that imperil his presidency
- Diplomats accuse Trump as impeachment hits Americans’ TVs
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
George Kent (L), deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, and Ambassador Bill Taylor (R), charge d'affaires at the US embassy in Ukraine. Photo: EPA
US President Donald Trump has referred to impeachment proceedings against him as a ‘lynching’. Photo: Reuters
The insider’s guide to the Trump impeachment hearings
- Exactly what you need to know
Topic | POLITICO
US President Donald Trump has referred to impeachment proceedings against him as a ‘lynching’. Photo: Reuters