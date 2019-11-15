Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People wait for students and updates outside Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday in Santa Clarita, California. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

At least five wounded, two critically, in California school shooting

  • Suspect, described as male Asian in black clothing, ‘no longer a threat’, authorities say
  • All schools in district on lockdown as police respond
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:32am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

People wait for students and updates outside Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday in Santa Clarita, California. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police vehicles sit at the Party Venue after a shooting in Greenville, Texas. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Two dead, 14 injured after shooting at Texas homecoming party

  • A sheriff’s official says the shooter remains at large
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:07pm, 27 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police vehicles sit at the Party Venue after a shooting in Greenville, Texas. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.