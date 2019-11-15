People wait for students and updates outside Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday in Santa Clarita, California. Photo: AP
At least five wounded, two critically, in California school shooting
- Suspect, described as male Asian in black clothing, ‘no longer a threat’, authorities say
- All schools in district on lockdown as police respond
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Police vehicles sit at the Party Venue after a shooting in Greenville, Texas. Photo: EPA
Two dead, 14 injured after shooting at Texas homecoming party
- A sheriff’s official says the shooter remains at large
Topic | United States
