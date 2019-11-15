Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks to the media about the impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Nancy Pelosi accuses Donald Trump of bribery as impeachment probe intensifies

  • Comparing Ukraine scandal to Watergate, US House speaker says president’s actions ‘make what Nixon did look almost small’
  • Second embassy staff member overheard conversation between Trump and diplomat Gordon Sondland over Biden investigation
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:49am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks to the media about the impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
George Kent (L), deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, and Ambassador Bill Taylor (R), charge d'affaires at the US embassy in Ukraine. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Donald Trump ‘too busy’ to watch impeachment hearings that imperil his presidency

  • Diplomats accuse Trump as impeachment hits Americans’ TVs
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:06pm, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

George Kent (L), deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, and Ambassador Bill Taylor (R), charge d'affaires at the US embassy in Ukraine. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.