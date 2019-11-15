US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks to the media about the impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nancy Pelosi accuses Donald Trump of bribery as impeachment probe intensifies
- Comparing Ukraine scandal to Watergate, US House speaker says president’s actions ‘make what Nixon did look almost small’
- Second embassy staff member overheard conversation between Trump and diplomat Gordon Sondland over Biden investigation
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
George Kent (L), deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, and Ambassador Bill Taylor (R), charge d'affaires at the US embassy in Ukraine. Photo: EPA
Donald Trump ‘too busy’ to watch impeachment hearings that imperil his presidency
- Diplomats accuse Trump as impeachment hits Americans’ TVs
