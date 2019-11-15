Channels

US President Donald Trump listens to the National Anthem being played during the 2019 graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy in May in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Facing impeachment, Donald Trump test-drives Boring Trump

  • US leader usually mocks idea of being presidential as ‘acting like a stiff’, but even on Twitter, he has been letting others fight his fights via retweet button
  • With start of public hearings, aides have sought to cast Trump as being busily focused on policy work and above fray of impeachment proceedings
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 8:03am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks to the media about the impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Nancy Pelosi accuses Donald Trump of bribery as impeachment probe intensifies

  • Comparing Ukraine scandal to Watergate, US House speaker says president’s actions ‘make what Nixon did look almost small’
  • Second embassy staff member overheard conversation between Trump and diplomat Gordon Sondland over Biden investigation
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:49am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

