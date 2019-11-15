Makah Indians paddle away from the rising sun as they head from Neah Bay, Washington, toward open Pacific Ocean waters during a practice for a planned whale hunt. Photo: AP
American Indian tribe the Makahs in 20-year battle to be allowed to hunt whales again
- Located in the remote northwest corner of Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, they want to use the whales for food and to make bone handicrafts, artwork and tools they can sell
Topic | United States
Makah Indians paddle away from the rising sun as they head from Neah Bay, Washington, toward open Pacific Ocean waters during a practice for a planned whale hunt. Photo: AP