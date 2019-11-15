US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. Photo: AFP
US trade talks with China to continue on Friday: commerce chief
- In an interview on Fox Business Network, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said both sides were seeking to hammer out a phase one trade pact
- But, he added that it was unclear when the initial agreement would be finalised after a potential deadline this month evaporated
Topic | US-China trade war
US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. Photo: AFP
Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of US and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping may delay trade deal signing until December, at location outside US
- Locations proposed by White House, including Iowa and Alaska, have been ruled out, and sites in Asia and Europe are being considered instead
- US stocks slid on news that agreement could be pushed back
Topic | US-China trade war
Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of US and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters