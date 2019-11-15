Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US trade talks with China to continue on Friday: commerce chief

  • In an interview on Fox Business Network, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said both sides were seeking to hammer out a phase one trade pact
  • But, he added that it was unclear when the initial agreement would be finalised after a potential deadline this month evaporated
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:17pm, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of US and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
China

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping may delay trade deal signing until December, at location outside US

  • Locations proposed by White House, including Iowa and Alaska, have been ruled out, and sites in Asia and Europe are being considered instead
  • US stocks slid on news that agreement could be pushed back
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:22am, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of US and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.