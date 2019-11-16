Long-time Trump adviser Roger Stone waits in line at the federal court in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone found guilty of lying to Congress, obstruction, witness tampering
- Confessed ‘dirty trickster’ told lawmakers series of lies related to WikiLeaks, which dumped damaging emails about Hillary Clinton in 2016
- Verdict renews scrutiny on Trump’s activities as he faces impeachment inquiry that could derail his presidency
Topic | Donald Trump
Long-time Trump adviser Roger Stone waits in line at the federal court in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to US President Donald Trump, arrives for the start of his criminal trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Long-time Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone takes ill during jury selection for trial
- Looking pale and sick, the self-described ‘dirty trickster’ was excused from court after telling judge he had food poisoning
- Stone faces charges arising from the investigation that documented Russian interference in the 2016 US election
Topic | Donald Trump
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to US President Donald Trump, arrives for the start of his criminal trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters