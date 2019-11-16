Tiffany Li (right) arrives at court in Redwood City, California, in September. Photo: AP
US heiress Tiffany Li, who posted US$35 million bail, acquitted of murder
- Jury in California finds real estate scion not guilty of conspiring to kill father of her children over custody dispute
- Case drew global attention when Li’s family, which made fortune in construction in China, posted one of largest sums on record to keep her out of jail
Topic | Crime
Tiffany Li (right) arrives at court in Redwood City, California, in September. Photo: AP