Bucca, who works with the Fire Department of New York, was one of eight animals to receive the Animals in War & Peace Medal of Bravery in Washington on Friday. Photo: Bonnie Jo Mount/Washington Post
Two pigeons, five dogs and a horse given US medal for wartime bravery
- Bird named GI Joe, which saved 100 soldiers by speedily delivering message during World War II, among those recognised
- Military animals in spotlight after hero dog Conan was injured while helping US forces take down Isis leader Baghdadi
Topic | Animals
An undated image of Conan, the military dog who sustained minor injuries during the Baghdadi raid. Photo: US Department of Defence via AFP
Hero dog Conan to get White House welcome after Baghdadi raid
- Military canine that chased Isis leader into tunnel before he killed himself with suicide vest rose to fame after Trump tweeted its photo
- The Belgian Malinois was injured by the electric cables exposed in the detonation but is expected to make a full recovery
Topic | Donald Trump
