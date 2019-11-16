Channels

Bucca, who works with the Fire Department of New York, was one of eight animals to receive the Animals in War & Peace Medal of Bravery in Washington on Friday. Photo: Bonnie Jo Mount/Washington Post
United States & Canada

Two pigeons, five dogs and a horse given US medal for wartime bravery

  • Bird named GI Joe, which saved 100 soldiers by speedily delivering message during World War II, among those recognised
  • Military animals in spotlight after hero dog Conan was injured while helping US forces take down Isis leader Baghdadi
Topic |   Animals
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 7:53am, 16 Nov, 2019

An undated image of Conan, the military dog who sustained minor injuries during the Baghdadi raid. Photo: US Department of Defence via AFP
United States & Canada

Hero dog Conan to get White House welcome after Baghdadi raid

  • Military canine that chased Isis leader into tunnel before he killed himself with suicide vest rose to fame after Trump tweeted its photo
  • The Belgian Malinois was injured by the electric cables exposed in the detonation but is expected to make a full recovery
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:15am, 1 Nov, 2019

