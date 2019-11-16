Barack Obama warns Democratic contenders that voters ‘don’t want to see crazy stuff’
- Obama has largely refrained from publicly opining on the Democratic primary, which has exposed a growing rift between the progressive wing and centrists
- Immigration and health care are two issues he cited as cases where Democratic candidates are out of sync with public sentiment
Though Obama did not mention anyone by name, the message delivered before a room of Democratic donors in Washington was a clear word of caution about the candidacies of Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The two have called for massive structural changes – and in Sanders’ case “revolution” – that would dramatically alter the role of government in people’s lives.
“The average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it. And I think it’s important for us not to lose sight of that,” Obama said. “There are a lot of persuadable voters and there are a lot of Democrats out there who just want to see things make sense. They just don’t want to see crazy stuff. They want to see things a little more fair, they want to see things a little more just. And how we approach that I think will be important.”
Obama has largely refrained from publicly opining on the Democratic primary, which has exposed a growing rift between an ascendant progressive wing of the party and old-guard centrists like his former vice-president, Joe Biden. But on Friday he said he felt compelled to weigh in because some of the loudest and most strident voices, particularly on social media, aren’t representative of where most in the party are at.
Immigration and health care are two issues he cited as cases where Democratic candidates are out of sync with public sentiment.
The average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it
“Even as we push the envelope and we are bold in our vision, we also have to be rooted in reality and the fact that voters, including the Democratic voters and certainly persuadable independents or even moderate Republicans, are not driven by the same views that are reflected on certain, you know, left-leaning Twitter feeds,” Obama said.
Obama delivered his remarks at a gathering of the Democracy Alliance, a group of wealthy Democrats who raise large sums for the party. He was interviewed by Stacey Abrams, a rising star in the party who narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race last year.
He also sought also to ease jittery Democrats who have been wringing their hands over the size of the sprawling field, which some worry will lead to a prolonged contest that will leave the eventual nominee with limited time to prepare for the general election.
“I just have to remind you that I had a very robust primary,” Obama said. “Not only did I win ultimately a remarkably tough and lengthy primary process with Hillary Clinton, but people forget that even before that we had a big field of really serious, accomplished people.”
Donald Trump’s ‘intimidating’ attack on impeachment witness Marie Yovanovitch during testimony
- ‘Everywhere [she] went turned bad,’ president tweets, lashing out at ousted US ambassador
- House Intelligence Committee chairman calls outburst ‘witness intimidation in real time’, but does not say whether it is an impeachable offence
A US ambassador ousted by Donald Trump told a riveting impeachment hearing on Friday she felt intimidated by the president as he launched an extraordinary, real-time attack midway through her testimony to Congress.
Marie Yovanovitch was recounting to lawmakers how she was abruptly pulled from Ukraine after what she calls a smear campaign, when the president lashed out at the highly-regarded career diplomat, tweeting that “everywhere [she] went turned bad.”
Asked on live television what effect Trump’s tweet might have on her and other witnesses, Yovanovitch told the panel: “It’s very intimidating.”
“I can’t speak to what the president is trying to do but I think the effect is to be intimidating,” she said.
....They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
Trump’s outburst highlighted the intensity of the public hearings on Capitol Hill, that seek to establish whether the president abused the power of his office for personal political gain in his dealings with Ukraine.
During a break in proceedings, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff called it “witness intimidation in real time by the president”.
Schiff would not say whether it was an impeachable offence, but witness intimidation is a crime.
Trump’s tweet, in which he declared his “absolute right” to appoint and recall ambassadors, earned a sharp rebuke by a figure at the centre of the last US impeachment inquiry.
Ken Starr, the special prosecutor who investigated Democrat Bill Clinton in 1998, said on Fox News that Trump’s tweet showed “extraordinarily poor judgment”.
The impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives centres on accusations that Trump froze US military aid in an effort to get Ukraine to launch political investigations against his potential 2020 election rival Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.
The investigation threatens to make Trump the third US president to be impeached, after Clinton and before him Andrew Johnson in 1868, although the Senate – where Republicans enjoy a majority – would need to convict him to remove him from office.
Before her ousting in May, Yovanovitch claims she was targeted by a smear campaign orchestrated in part by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani – who is accused of helping coordinate the president’s effort to pressure Kiev into investigating Biden.
She told lawmakers her inexplicable removal had plunged America’s Ukraine policy into “disarray” and damaged Washington’s standing on the world stage.
And when she read the memorandum of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky – in which the US leader disparaged her as “bad news” and said she was “going to go through some things” – she says “it sounded like a threat”.
Yovanovitch sharply criticised the Trump administration and expressed alarm that envoys could be so easily “kneecapped” by false accusations and corrupt foreign influences.
“Our Ukraine policy has been thrown into disarray, and shady interests the world over have learned how little it takes to remove an American ambassador who does not give them what they want,” she said.
Yovanovitch levelled severe criticism at the State Department, and by extension Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, charging that “policy process is visibly unravelling”.
She expressed grave concerns about the department’s failure to push back against forces that “apparently hijacked our Ukraine policy”, or to support her in the face of “dangerously wrong” attacks against her.
The testimony comes as Democratic lawmakers sharpen their case against the president.
“Ambassador Yovanovitch was serving our nation’s interest in fighting corruption in Ukraine,” said Schiff, who is overseeing the impeachment probe, in his opening statement. “But she was considered an obstacle to the furtherance of the president’s personal and political agenda. For that, she was smeared and cast aside.”
Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the panel, hit back by dismissing what he called “Watergate fantasies”.
“The Democrats have convened us once again to advance their operation to topple a duly elected president.”
During Wednesday’s opening public hearing, senior career State Department official George Kent also spoke of a smear campaign against Yovanovitch, saying he was “alarmed” by it.
Also testifying Wednesday was top envoy to Ukraine William Taylor, who revealed details of a previously unknown call between Trump and another diplomat involved in the irregular Ukraine policy channel.
Taylor said his aide overheard the call between Trump and US ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, in which Trump asked about the status of the “investigations”.
That aide, David Holmes, was set to testify behind closed doors on Friday about the contents of the call – of which Trump says he has no recollection.