Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Saugus High School student is embraced as she visits a makeshift memorial in front of the school for victims of the shooting there on November 15. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Teenage gunman who killed two in shooting rampage at California high school dies in hospital

  • Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow had been in critical condition after shooting himself following the attack
Topic |   Crime
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 3:51am, 17 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Saugus High School student is embraced as she visits a makeshift memorial in front of the school for victims of the shooting there on November 15. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
People hug each other during a vigil for the Saugus High School shooting victims at Central Park. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

On 16th birthday, student gunman kills two and wounds three at California school before shooting himself

  • Suspect, who had just turned 16, now in grave condition in hospital
  • Shooter drew .45 calibre handgun from backpack and opened fire, saving last bullet for himself
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:52pm, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

People hug each other during a vigil for the Saugus High School shooting victims at Central Park. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.