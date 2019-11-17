A Saugus High School student is embraced as she visits a makeshift memorial in front of the school for victims of the shooting there on November 15. Photo: AFP
Teenage gunman who killed two in shooting rampage at California high school dies in hospital
- Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow had been in critical condition after shooting himself following the attack
Topic | Crime
A Saugus High School student is embraced as she visits a makeshift memorial in front of the school for victims of the shooting there on November 15. Photo: AFP
People hug each other during a vigil for the Saugus High School shooting victims at Central Park. Photo: AP
On 16th birthday, student gunman kills two and wounds three at California school before shooting himself
- Suspect, who had just turned 16, now in grave condition in hospital
- Shooter drew .45 calibre handgun from backpack and opened fire, saving last bullet for himself
Topic | Gun violence in the US
People hug each other during a vigil for the Saugus High School shooting victims at Central Park. Photo: AP