San Diego police investigate a shooting that killed five members of a family and wounded one more in Paradise Hills on Saturday. Photo: The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP
Five family members dead in early morning San Diego shooting, including suspected gunman
- One other child was wounded in attack and is undergoing surgery
Topic | Crime
People hug each other during a vigil for the Saugus High School shooting victims at Central Park. Photo: AP
On 16th birthday, student gunman kills two and wounds three at California school before shooting himself
- Suspect, who had just turned 16, now in grave condition in hospital
- Shooter drew .45 calibre handgun from backpack and opened fire, saving last bullet for himself
Topic | Gun violence in the US
