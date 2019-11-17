Channels

San Diego police investigate a shooting that killed five members of a family and wounded one more in Paradise Hills on Saturday. Photo: The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP
United States & Canada

Five family members dead in early morning San Diego shooting, including suspected gunman

  • One other child was wounded in attack and is undergoing surgery
Topic |   Crime
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 5:21am, 17 Nov, 2019

People hug each other during a vigil for the Saugus High School shooting victims at Central Park. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

On 16th birthday, student gunman kills two and wounds three at California school before shooting himself

  • Suspect, who had just turned 16, now in grave condition in hospital
  • Shooter drew .45 calibre handgun from backpack and opened fire, saving last bullet for himself
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:52pm, 15 Nov, 2019

