US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on November 15, a day before undergoing his annual medical check. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Trump uses free weekend to undergo medical check, says he is in ‘very good health’

  • ‘Everything looks great’ said US President Donald Trump after the first phase of his annual medical check
  • The White House said the president took advantage of a free weekend to do the tests, as he is anticipating a busy 2020
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:38pm, 17 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on November 15, a day before undergoing his annual medical check. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s stance on China is linked to his bid for re-election next year, experts said. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Donald Trump likely to keep squeezing China before 2020 election, US experts say

  • Strategy seems economically illogical at times because it is politically driven, according to experts at US-China trade and economics seminar
  • Potential ‘phase one’ trade deal would not necessarily ease US pressure on Beijing, they say
Topic |   US-China trade war
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 11:36pm, 7 Nov, 2019

Donald Trump’s stance on China is linked to his bid for re-election next year, experts said. Photo: Reuters
