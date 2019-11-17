US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on November 15, a day before undergoing his annual medical check. Photo: Reuters
Trump uses free weekend to undergo medical check, says he is in ‘very good health’
- ‘Everything looks great’ said US President Donald Trump after the first phase of his annual medical check
- The White House said the president took advantage of a free weekend to do the tests, as he is anticipating a busy 2020
Donald Trump’s stance on China is linked to his bid for re-election next year, experts said. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump likely to keep squeezing China before 2020 election, US experts say
- Strategy seems economically illogical at times because it is politically driven, according to experts at US-China trade and economics seminar
- Potential ‘phase one’ trade deal would not necessarily ease US pressure on Beijing, they say
