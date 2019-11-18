Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former vice-president Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event. He was called a ‘rabid dog’ by North Korea. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

Trump defends Biden after North Korea calls him a ‘rabid dog’

  • The US president came to the defence of the former vice-president, saying he ‘is actually somewhat better than that’
  • Meanwhile, North Korea has ruled out any further denuclearisation talks unless the US lifts its ‘hostile policies’
Topic |   United States
SCMP

Associated Press  

Bloomberg  

Updated: 12:10am, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former vice-president Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event. He was called a ‘rabid dog’ by North Korea. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters at a rally in New Hampshire on November 8. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

North Korea calls Joe Biden ‘rabid dog’ that ‘must be beaten to death’, while misspelling his name as ‘Baiden’

  • Pyongyang launches unusually ferocious diatribe against US presidential candidate, even borrowing from Trump’s ‘Sleepy Joe’ rhetoric
  • Biting back, Biden vows not to ‘embrace dictators’ and says Kim Jong-un would love to see Trump re-elected
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:39am, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters at a rally in New Hampshire on November 8. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.