Michael Bloomberg prepares to speak at the Christian Cultural Centre on November 17. Photo: AFP
Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg apologises for ‘stop and frisk’ policy as he mulls presidential bid
- Bloomberg continued to back the programme even after a federal judge said in 2013 it violated constitutionally-protected minority rights
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Michael Bloomberg prepares to speak at the Christian Cultural Centre on November 17. Photo: AFP
Michael Bloomberg has been a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Michael Bloomberg to miss his own China forum in Beijing as he considers presidential run
- Mogul was set to appear at the New Economy Forum, a gathering of world business leaders that he launched to promote cooperation with China
- Former mayor of New York has lobbied for an end to the trade war, saying it costs jobs, slows innovation
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Michael Bloomberg has been a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters