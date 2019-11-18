Channels

Michael Bloomberg prepares to speak at the Christian Cultural Centre on November 17. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg apologises for ‘stop and frisk’ policy as he mulls presidential bid

  • Bloomberg continued to back the programme even after a federal judge said in 2013 it violated constitutionally-protected minority rights
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:12am, 18 Nov, 2019

Michael Bloomberg has been a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Michael Bloomberg to miss his own China forum in Beijing as he considers presidential run

  • Mogul was set to appear at the New Economy Forum, a gathering of world business leaders that he launched to promote cooperation with China
  • Former mayor of New York has lobbied for an end to the trade war, saying it costs jobs, slows innovation
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:15pm, 16 Nov, 2019

