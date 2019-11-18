Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Trump talks to reporters this month before leaving the White House for a campaign event in Georgia. Photo: Washington Post photo by Bill O'Leary
United States & Canada

‘What is he hiding?’: Democrats invite Donald Trump to testify in impeachment inquiry

  • The comments come as the House Intelligence Committee prepares for a second week of public hearings as part of its inquiry
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:36am, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Trump talks to reporters this month before leaving the White House for a campaign event in Georgia. Photo: Washington Post photo by Bill O'Leary
READ FULL ARTICLE
The US Capitol dome is seen from the entrance to the House Intelligence Committee's hearing during the closed-door deposition of Mark Sandy. Photo: REUTERS
United States & Canada

Trump impeachment investigators question White House budget official over decision to withhold funding from Ukraine

  • Mark Sandy, a little known career official at the Office of Management and Budget, was involved in key meetings about the nearly US$400 million aid package
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:56am, 17 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US Capitol dome is seen from the entrance to the House Intelligence Committee's hearing during the closed-door deposition of Mark Sandy. Photo: REUTERS
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.