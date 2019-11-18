Trump talks to reporters this month before leaving the White House for a campaign event in Georgia. Photo: Washington Post photo by Bill O'Leary
‘What is he hiding?’: Democrats invite Donald Trump to testify in impeachment inquiry
- The comments come as the House Intelligence Committee prepares for a second week of public hearings as part of its inquiry
Topic | Donald Trump
Trump talks to reporters this month before leaving the White House for a campaign event in Georgia. Photo: Washington Post photo by Bill O'Leary
The US Capitol dome is seen from the entrance to the House Intelligence Committee's hearing during the closed-door deposition of Mark Sandy. Photo: REUTERS
Trump impeachment investigators question White House budget official over decision to withhold funding from Ukraine
- Mark Sandy, a little known career official at the Office of Management and Budget, was involved in key meetings about the nearly US$400 million aid package
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
The US Capitol dome is seen from the entrance to the House Intelligence Committee's hearing during the closed-door deposition of Mark Sandy. Photo: REUTERS