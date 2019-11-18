US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump says he will ‘strongly consider’ testifying in impeachment probe
- After the speaker of the lower house upped the ante by suggesting that Trump come forward to tell the ‘truth’, the Republican president said he was keen
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on Friday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s ‘intimidating’ attack on impeachment witness Marie Yovanovitch during testimony
- ‘Everywhere [she] went turned bad,’ president tweets, lashing out at ousted US ambassador
- House Intelligence Committee chairman calls outburst ‘witness intimidation in real time’, but does not say whether it is an impeachable offence
