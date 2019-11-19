Channels

US President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally in Louisiana on Thursday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

House investigating whether Donald Trump lied to Robert Mueller in Russia collusion probe, US media reports

  • Federal court told that lawmakers are examining whether president’s written answers to federal investigators were untruthful
  • Former deputy campaign chairman has contradicted Trump’s testimony on release of emails potentially damaging to Hillary Clinton
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:37am, 19 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally in Louisiana on Thursday. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump says he will ‘strongly consider’ testifying in impeachment probe

  • After the speaker of the lower house upped the ante by suggesting that Trump come forward to tell the ‘truth’, the Republican president said he was keen
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:21am, 19 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
