US President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally in Louisiana on Thursday. Photo: AP
House investigating whether Donald Trump lied to Robert Mueller in Russia collusion probe, US media reports
- Federal court told that lawmakers are examining whether president’s written answers to federal investigators were untruthful
- Former deputy campaign chairman has contradicted Trump’s testimony on release of emails potentially damaging to Hillary Clinton
Topic | Donald Trump
Donald Trump says he will ‘strongly consider’ testifying in impeachment probe
- After the speaker of the lower house upped the ante by suggesting that Trump come forward to tell the ‘truth’, the Republican president said he was keen
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
