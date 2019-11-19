Law enforcement personnel work the scene where two men and a woman were fatally shot on Monday outside a Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma. Photo: AP
Three killed in shooting at Walmart in Oklahoma
- Man and woman found dead inside bullet-riddled car, with another man’s body found outside
- Attack comes after series of fatal incidents in Fresno, San Diego and a high school in Santa Clarita
Topic | Gun violence in the US
San Diego police investigate a shooting that killed five members of a family and wounded one more in Paradise Hills on Saturday. Photo: The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP
Five family members dead in early morning San Diego shooting, including suspected gunman
- One other child was wounded in attack and is undergoing surgery
