Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Law enforcement personnel work the scene where two men and a woman were fatally shot on Monday outside a Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Three killed in shooting at Walmart in Oklahoma

  • Man and woman found dead inside bullet-riddled car, with another man’s body found outside
  • Attack comes after series of fatal incidents in Fresno, San Diego and a high school in Santa Clarita
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:17am, 19 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Law enforcement personnel work the scene where two men and a woman were fatally shot on Monday outside a Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
San Diego police investigate a shooting that killed five members of a family and wounded one more in Paradise Hills on Saturday. Photo: The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP
United States & Canada

Five family members dead in early morning San Diego shooting, including suspected gunman

  • One other child was wounded in attack and is undergoing surgery
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 6:26am, 17 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

San Diego police investigate a shooting that killed five members of a family and wounded one more in Paradise Hills on Saturday. Photo: The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.