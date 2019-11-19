US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking at the US Department of State in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP
US no longer considers Israeli settlements ‘inconsistent with international law’, Mike Pompeo announces
- Move likely to anger Palestinians and put US at odds with other nations working to end conflict in region
- Decision could give boost to Israel’s Netanyahu, who is fighting for political survival after failing to form coalition government
Topic | Israel
Around 350 rockets have been fired at targets across southern Israel since Tuesday, according to the Israeli army, with dozens being intercepted by the country’s Iron Dome aerial defence system. Photo: DPA
Rockets fired into Israel hours after ceasefire reached to halt Gaza fighting
- Palestinian officials reported 34 deaths, including a 7-year-old boy and six members of a single family
- Rocket fire crippled life across southern Israel, as nonstop air-raid sirens cancelled schools and forced people to remain indoors
Topic | Middle East
