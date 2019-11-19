People gather late on Sunday near the site of a fatal shooting in Fresno, California. Photo: Fresno Bee via TNS
Police probe Asian gangs in California shooting, saying Hmong victims were ‘targeted’
- Four dead, including well-known singer, and six wounded after gunmen open fire on ‘peaceful’ house party
- Incident shakes close-knit Fresno neighbourhood, home to mostly Southeast Asian and Latino families
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Law enforcement personnel at the scene of the fatal shooting of two men and a woman on Monday outside a Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma. Photo: AP
Three killed in shooting at Walmart in Oklahoma
- Man and woman found dead inside bullet-riddled car, with another man’s body found outside
- Attack comes after series of fatal incidents in Fresno, San Diego and a high school in Santa Clarita
