Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An artist’s illustration of what hydrocarbon ice forming on a liquid hydrocarbon sea on Saturn's moon Titan might look like. Image: Nasa via Reuters
United States & Canada

Scientists map Saturn’s exotic moon Titan in search for life beyond Earth

  • Lunar landscape features vast planes and dunes of frozen organic material – critical for fostering living organisms
  • Map was based on radar, infrared and other data collected by Nasa’s Cassini spacecraft
Topic |   Space
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:42am, 19 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

An artist’s illustration of what hydrocarbon ice forming on a liquid hydrocarbon sea on Saturn's moon Titan might look like. Image: Nasa via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng (left) and Chen Dong (right) entering the Tiangong-2 space lab on October 19, 2016. (Picture: Xinhua)
Tech

China says its first permanent space station will be ready by 2022

The last time China sent astronauts to space was in 2016

Topic |   Science
Abacus

Abacus  

Updated: 2:31pm, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng (left) and Chen Dong (right) entering the Tiangong-2 space lab on October 19, 2016. (Picture: Xinhua)
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.