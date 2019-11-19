An artist’s illustration of what hydrocarbon ice forming on a liquid hydrocarbon sea on Saturn's moon Titan might look like. Image: Nasa via Reuters
Scientists map Saturn’s exotic moon Titan in search for life beyond Earth
- Lunar landscape features vast planes and dunes of frozen organic material – critical for fostering living organisms
- Map was based on radar, infrared and other data collected by Nasa’s Cassini spacecraft
Topic | Space
An artist’s illustration of what hydrocarbon ice forming on a liquid hydrocarbon sea on Saturn's moon Titan might look like. Image: Nasa via Reuters
Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng (left) and Chen Dong (right) entering the Tiangong-2 space lab on October 19, 2016. (Picture: Xinhua)
China says its first permanent space station will be ready by 2022
The last time China sent astronauts to space was in 2016
Topic | Science
Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng (left) and Chen Dong (right) entering the Tiangong-2 space lab on October 19, 2016. (Picture: Xinhua)