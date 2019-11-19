Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during a barn party town hall event in Stratham, New Hampshire. Photo: AFP
Pete Buttigieg: is America ready for a gay president?
- Pete Buttigieg, the gay, liberal mayor of a small American city in the conservative bastion of Indiana, is in the small pack leading the Democratic race
- Poll released last month found that 45 per cent of those questioned thought America was not, or probably not ready for a gay president
