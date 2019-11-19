Channels

South Dakota’s ‘Meth. We’re On It’ awareness initiative was unveiled Monday to address the state’s methamphetamine crisis. Photo: Broadhead Co
‘Meth. We’re on it’: Twitter users in hysterics over South Dakota’s edgy anti-drugs campaign

  • Many on social media joked about the images making it appear the people in the photos are on methamphetamine
  • But governor said the backlash proves the effort to raise awareness is working
Topic |   Drugs
The Washington Post  

Updated: 3:58pm, 19 Nov, 2019

Two men in protective gear “cook meth” in a lab. Photo: Shutterstock
Chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth, Breaking Bad style

  • Bradley Rowland, who was taken into custody with colleague Terry Bateman, was fan of show, describing it as ‘spot on and accurate when it came to the science’
  • Duo were caught after an ‘undetermined chemical odour’ was reported at their university’s science centre
Topic |   Drugs
Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:49am, 19 Nov, 2019

