Bei Bei snacks on sugarcane at the National Zoo in Washington on November 18, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bye bye, Bei Bei: Chinese panda in US zoo farewelled with frozen treats, friendship bracelets
- The panda, who was born four years ago in Washington’s National Zoo, is being flown to China as part of a deal between the two countries
- Before he left, fans wrote postcards and made friendship bracelets for Bei Bei, the third panda to have been born at the zoo
Topic | Pandas
