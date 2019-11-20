Channels

The Metropolitan Correctional Facility, where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, is seen in New York City. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Two jail officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein charged with falsifying records

  • Guards Toval Noel and Michael Thomas have been charged with neglecting their duties by failing to perform checks on Epstein every half-hour
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:12am, 20 Nov, 2019

A March 2017 photo of Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP
United States & Canada

Jeffrey Epstein’s injuries point to murder, not suicide, says pathologist Michael Baden

  • Expert hired by disgraced financier’s brother says neck fractures suggest strangulation, contradicting official verdict on cause of death
  • Epstein was found dead in New York’s high-security Metropolitan Correctional Centre on August 10 as he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges
Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:17pm, 31 Oct, 2019

