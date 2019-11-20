Michael Volkov, lawyer for Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman looks at his deposition during a House Intelligence Committee hearing. Photo: Reuters
US officials tell impeachment probe of serious concerns over Trump’s call with Ukraine
- Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman said he was so alarmed by what he heard that he reported the ‘inappropriate’ discussion to lawyers
Topic | Donald Trump
Michael Volkov, lawyer for Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman looks at his deposition during a House Intelligence Committee hearing. Photo: Reuters
Trump talks to reporters this month before leaving the White House for a campaign event in Georgia. Photo: Washington Post photo by Bill O'Leary
Pelosi raises spectre of resignation for ‘imposter’ Trump
- House speaker’s comments come head of impeachment hearings this week
- Trump and his supporters have attacked the impeachment probe as politically motivated
Topic | Donald Trump
Trump talks to reporters this month before leaving the White House for a campaign event in Georgia. Photo: Washington Post photo by Bill O'Leary