A man exhales smoke from an electronic cigarette. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

New York sues e-cigarette firm Juul for targeting youngsters in wake of lung problem epidemic

  • Juul is accused of misleading consumers by misrepresenting its products as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes and of illegally selling its products to minors
Topic |   Smoking and vaping
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:29am, 20 Nov, 2019

A man exhales smoke from an electronic cigarette. Photo: AFP
Paul Riley, Philip Morris’s president for East Asia and Australia. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Companies

Marlboro maker Philip Morris bets on heated tobacco product as ‘better alternative’ amid switch away from cigarettes

  • Company has launched IQOS in Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Malaysia
  • Tobacco giant hopes to increase IQOS’s contribution to its market share from 2.3 per cent currently
Topic |   Smoking and vaping
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 11:57am, 8 Nov, 2019

Paul Riley, Philip Morris’s president for East Asia and Australia. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
