Cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma. Photo: AP Photo
Trump misses his own deadline to impose ‘Section 232’ auto tariffs on foreign-made cars and parts

  • Six months ago Trump threatened to impose a 25 per cent tax on imported vehicles, but he took no action November 14, the deadline imposed by his administration
Updated: 7:12am, 20 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s trade war is ‘holding gun to the head’ of US economy, US-China experts say

  • Panel of US-China experts in Washington have said US President Donald Trump’s trade war has failed to fundamentally change China’s behaviour
  • Melanie Hart, from the Centre for American Progress, said that Xi Jinping’s authoritarian rule is contributing to China’s economic slowdown
Updated: 7:10pm, 19 Nov, 2019

