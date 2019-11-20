Cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma. Photo: AP Photo
Trump misses his own deadline to impose ‘Section 232’ auto tariffs on foreign-made cars and parts
- Six months ago Trump threatened to impose a 25 per cent tax on imported vehicles, but he took no action November 14, the deadline imposed by his administration
Topic | Trade
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s trade war is ‘holding gun to the head’ of US economy, US-China experts say
- Panel of US-China experts in Washington have said US President Donald Trump’s trade war has failed to fundamentally change China’s behaviour
- Melanie Hart, from the Centre for American Progress, said that Xi Jinping’s authoritarian rule is contributing to China’s economic slowdown
Topic | China economy
