An Islamic State group flag seen in the Syrian town of Tabqa on April 30, 2017. File photo: AFP
US coding student wanted to help Isis with propaganda, say undercover FBI agents
- Thomas Osadzinski allegedly designed a process that uses a computer script to make Isis propaganda easier to access and disseminate on social media
- He was charged in a federal criminal complaint with one count of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organisation
