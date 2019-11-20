Channels

An Islamic State group flag seen in the Syrian town of Tabqa on April 30, 2017. File photo: AFP
US coding student wanted to help Isis with propaganda, say undercover FBI agents

  • Thomas Osadzinski allegedly designed a process that uses a computer script to make Isis propaganda easier to access and disseminate on social media
  • He was charged in a federal criminal complaint with one count of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organisation
USA TODAY

USA TODAY  

Updated: 11:00pm, 20 Nov, 2019

