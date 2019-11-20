Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the EU, gives his opening statement as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US diplomat Gordon Sondland tells impeachment inquiry he followed Trump’s orders on Ukraine
- Sondland said efforts by Donald Trump’s lawyer to push Ukraine’s president to probe the Bidens ‘were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit’
- The envoy to the EU also said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was aware and ‘fully supportive’ of their efforts on Ukraine
US Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman testifies. Photo: EPA
Top Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman ‘couldn’t believe’ what Donald Trump said to Volodymyr Zelensky
- Vindman tells impeachment investigators the July 25 phone call confirmed ‘my worst fear of how our Ukrainian policy could play out’.
- During that call, Trump asked Ukrainian president to carry out investigations that would benefit him politically, including one targeting Joe Biden
