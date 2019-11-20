Channels

Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the EU, gives his opening statement as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US diplomat Gordon Sondland tells impeachment inquiry he followed Trump’s orders on Ukraine

  • Sondland said efforts by Donald Trump’s lawyer to push Ukraine’s president to probe the Bidens ‘were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit’
  • The envoy to the EU also said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was aware and ‘fully supportive’ of their efforts on Ukraine
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:08am, 21 Nov, 2019

Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the EU, gives his opening statement as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman testifies. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Top Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman ‘couldn’t believe’ what Donald Trump said to Volodymyr Zelensky

  • Vindman tells impeachment investigators the July 25 phone call confirmed ‘my worst fear of how our Ukrainian policy could play out’.
  • During that call, Trump asked Ukrainian president to carry out investigations that would benefit him politically, including one targeting Joe Biden
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:30am, 20 Nov, 2019

US Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman testifies. Photo: EPA
