A study of university students that found that 93 per cent of boys and 62 per cent of girls were exposed to online pornography during their adolescence. Photo: TNS
Christians turn to artificial intelligence to battle porn addiction
- Software detects when users are accessing explicit content and sends blurred screenshot to designated ‘accountability partners’
- ‘Purity-industrial complex’ is capitalising on fears of the devout over threat to ‘moral standards’ as porn proliferates on apps and social media, experts say
Topic | Artificial intelligence
A member of Seoul city’s “hidden camera-hunting” squad and a policewoman inspect a women’s bathroom stall. Photo: AFP
South Korea battles ‘spycam porn’ with 24/7 monitoring by 16-member unit
- Known as molka, the spycam videos are largely shot by men secretly filming women in schools, toilets and elsewhere
- New task force took action 82 times a day in October on average – eight times more than the regulator did four years ago, before the unit was set up
Topic | South Korea
